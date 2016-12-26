Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How 1.7 million Nigerians became jobless within 9 months in 2016

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Africa-Economy-market-nigeria

Fresh report has indicated that the harsh economic situation in the country has thrown over 1.7 million Nigerians into the job market in nine months. The unemployment report from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS covered January to September 2016. According to the report, unemployment was highest for persons in the labour force between the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How 1.7 million Nigerians became jobless within 9 months in 2016

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.