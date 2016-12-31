Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Adeboye entered the Ekiti political circus – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How Adeboye entered the Ekiti political circus
Vanguard
How the Man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye became entangled in the ever unfolding political theatrics in Ekiti State would amuse even those that had become accustomed to the subterfuge that is ever on offer in that state. Pastor Adeboye's Master, Jesus

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.