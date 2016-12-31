How Adeboye entered the Ekiti political circus – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How Adeboye entered the Ekiti political circus
Vanguard
How the Man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye became entangled in the ever unfolding political theatrics in Ekiti State would amuse even those that had become accustomed to the subterfuge that is ever on offer in that state. Pastor Adeboye's Master, Jesus …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG