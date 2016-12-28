How adulterated kerosene set building on fire

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA — Residents of No. 35 Isiekenesi street, Aba, Abia State, would never forget the 14thDecember, 2016, as a kerosene dealer living in one of the rooms was allegedly mixing the product with another when it exploded and consumed the entire seven room apartment.

Property worth over N10 million were lost in the inferno which occurred by 5.45am when most residents of the building were yet to wake up from their sleep.

South East Voice gathered that a resident of the building and her neighbour was allegedlymixing kerosene with another substance when it exploded into flames and got one of them, heavily burnt.

An eyewitness told South East Voice that residents of the building could not evacuate their properties due to the intensity of the fire, even as several attempts by sympathizers to quench the fire were unsuccessful.

A group of irate youths of the area had attacked men of the Abia State Fire Service who raced to the scene when the fire had wrecked the building. The youths also held journalists hostage on why they took pictures of the burnt building and interviewed the traumatized residents. However, peace was restored when a detachment of Policemen were deployed to the area.

Narrating his ordeal, a resident; who gave his name as Ede, said, “I was woken up by an alarm raised by neighbours that the building was on fire, but I ran out to save my head, and could not evacuate any property as all I had laboured for life was consumed in the inferno.

“I don’t know the cause of the fire because there was no electricity supply. What I was told was that one of our neighbours who deal on Kerosene was mixing it with another substance when it exploded and burst into fire which rent the whole apartment. We called the Fire Service People but before they, fire had destroyed the building.”

Another resident identified as Gladys Ononiwu, was heavily burnt and is still being treated at an undisclosed hospital in the city.

Head of the Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Victor Gbaruko, could not be reached, but a Fireman who was part of the rescue mission to the area, told South East Voice that the residents did not contact the service on time.

