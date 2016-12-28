How blind students cheat during exams- WAEC
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says blind candidates collide among themselves to cheat during examinations. The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday. Iweha-Onukwu said the reason could be that the candidates were usually […]
