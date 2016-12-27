How Buhari Destroyed Nigeria Home and Abroad- Fayose

In a statement released on Monday, Fayose said Buhari should stop diverting the attention of Nigerians with victorious news about Boko Haram or the antigraft war so as to cover up the bad situation of things.

“This year’s Christmas is the worse in the history of Nigeria,” he said. “People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due to the hardship caused by the APC government. To make matters worse, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial scarcity of cash, such that people could not access their hard earned money in the banks as most banks in the country do not have cash to pay their customers.”

“Like I have maintained, the main issue confronting Nigerians now is hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political propaganda that is being used by the APC led federal government. It is therefore no longer about diversionary news, it is about preventing Nigerians from dying of hunger,” he said.

The governor said, “the only solution to the myriad of problems facing the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the sad reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his statements against Nigeria and its people both at home and abroad coupled with his demonstration of hatred against some sections of the country and desperation to crush his perceived enemies that led us to where we are today.

“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He was the one who created atmosphere of economic and political instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?

“Therefore, for the country to move forward, the President must change his attitude from a vindictive military dictator to a civilian president of all Nigerians.”