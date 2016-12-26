How Buhari lied against Jonathan on Christmas Day – Reno Omokri
Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari, revealing he lied against erstwhile President, Goodluck Jonathan on Christmas Day. Hide quoted text Omokri, whose public criticisms of people know no bounds took to his Facebook page to blast Buhari. He wrote: “On Christmas Day […]
How Buhari lied against Jonathan on Christmas Day – Reno Omokri
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG