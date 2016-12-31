Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo
Information Nigeria
A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police, in- charge of training in Edo State Police Command, ACP Osawe has been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen in his house at Upper Sokponba road, Benin City. Also, Gombe United defender, Uzama …
How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama
Uzama Douglas Gombe United shot dead in Benin
Cult war: Footballer, 2 others shot dead in Benin
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG