Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo
Information Nigeria
A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police, in- charge of training in Edo State Police Command, ACP Osawe has been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen in his house at Upper Sokponba road, Benin City. Also, Gombe United defender, Uzama …
How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet UzamaThe Punch
Uzama Douglas Gombe United shot dead in BeninPulse Nigeria
Cult war: Footballer, 2 others shot dead in BeninThe News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.