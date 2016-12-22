How Customs officer, Comfort Baikie was kidnapped [PHOTO]
The Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) has appealed to security agencies to ensure safe and timely release of Mrs Comfort Baikie, a Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS. In a statement sent to DAILY POST, the league recalled how Comfort was forcefully grabbed in presence of her daughters. The statement signed by PILL president, […]
How Customs officer, Comfort Baikie was kidnapped [PHOTO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG