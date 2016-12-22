Pages Navigation Menu

How Customs officer, Comfort Baikie was kidnapped [PHOTO]

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) has appealed to security agencies to ensure safe and timely release of Mrs Comfort Baikie, a Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS. In a statement sent to DAILY POST, the league recalled how Comfort was forcefully grabbed in presence of her daughters. The statement signed by PILL president, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

