How Evil Father Stabs His Own Daughter to Death Because of His Wife Left Him

A 37 year old angry man, took a knife to their eldest child and viciously stabbed her to death because his wife had left him and taken his youngest daughter.

According to Thaivisa, the nine year old had multiple puncture wounds to her chest. But rather than leaving the girl in a pool of blood and fleeing he did something else.

He washed the body carefully, cleaned up the scene and the murder weapon – then redressed his daughter in new clothes. He then went out and told neighbors what he had done – but no one believed him, reports Sanook.

So he went home and waited for his wife to come and visit. Later in the day she turned up to see her eldest child finding her dead with her husband by her side.



She immediately called Mae Sai police who hurriedly arrested Noi, 37, who had committed the crime. He was whisked away in a police truck as a lynching mob threatened to grab him and exact instant justice.

Police said that Noi told them his wife had left him earlier taking their youngest child and he had admitted taking his feelings out on his nine year old daughter.

The wife said that she left her husband because of his frequent drinking.