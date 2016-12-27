How ex-governor offered to refund N40m out of alleged N25bn loot
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the out-of-court settlement terms by former Gomber Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, and four others. Others are a former Gombe State Government House food supplier, Alhaji Sabo Mohammed Tumu; a former Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Aliyu Ubadone El-Nafaty; a businessman, S. M. Dokoro; […]
How ex-governor offered to refund N40m out of alleged N25bn loot
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG