How I was attacked in Kafanchan – El-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday narrated how his convoy was attacked in Kafanchan. Kafanchan is a community within Jema’a local government of the state. El-Rufai in a statement issued by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, said he was in Kafanchan with his entourage to hold the state security council meeting when three women […]
How I was attacked in Kafanchan – El-Rufai
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG