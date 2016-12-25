How Ibori received N250m from Delta Government while in UK prison
Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori was reportedly paid N250m by the state government, while he served a 13-year sentence in a United Kingdom jail. According to PUNCH, the monies were paid between 2012 and 2016. The said amount was part of the entitlement due to a former Governor of the state. An ex-Governor is […]
How Ibori received N250m from Delta Government while in UK prison
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG