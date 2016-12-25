Pages Navigation Menu

How Ibori received N250m from Delta Government while in UK prison

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

ibori_mug

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori was reportedly paid N250m by the state government, while he served a 13-year sentence in a United Kingdom jail. According to PUNCH, the monies were paid between 2012 and 2016. The said amount was part of the entitlement due to a former Governor of the state. An ex-Governor is […]

