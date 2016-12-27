Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How International Media Covered Bitcoin Rally

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The recent price rally exhibited by Bitcoin took the mainstream media by surprise. While the cryptocurrency community was waiting for it, others didn’t really expect it to happen so soon. Bitcoin, like any other commodity, is driven by demand and supply. In the past few weeks, the demand for Bitcoin has been high due to … Continue reading How International Media Covered Bitcoin Rally

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post How International Media Covered Bitcoin Rally appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.