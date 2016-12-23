How Lagos Policemen Beat and Injurded a Man For Allegedly Calling Them Cowards

A man got more than he bargained for after allegedly calling police men stationed at FCMB, Alagbado, Lagos 'cowards'. According to a witness (Eyes of Lagos), the alleged statement was not heard directly by the police men but was reported by the bank security to the police. The man was beaten and severely injured by three police men,and was taken to custody as seen in the pictures.

The post How Lagos Policemen Beat and Injurded a Man For Allegedly Calling Them Cowards appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

