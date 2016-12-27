Pages Navigation Menu

‘How Lagos residents can verify authenticity of their number plates’ – YNaija

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


YNaija

'How Lagos residents can verify authenticity of their number plates'
The Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) said it has created a website to enable Lagosians verify the authenticity of number plates issued by the agency. According to the agency, this was as a result of complaints from motorists over …
