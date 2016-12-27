How Liverpool came roaring back and demolished Stoke – Vanguard
Goal.com
How Liverpool came roaring back and demolished Stoke
Vanguard
A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 as they reclaimed second place in the Premier League table on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's side were rattled for a spell after Jonathan Walters headed …
