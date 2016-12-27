Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Liverpool came roaring back and demolished Stoke – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How Liverpool came roaring back and demolished Stoke
Vanguard
A fine finish by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool to come roaring back from behind and beat Stoke City 4-1 as they reclaimed second place in the Premier League table on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's side were rattled for a spell after Jonathan Walters headed …
Jürgen Klopp says Liverpool ready for Manchester City after seeing off StokeThe Guardian
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke, RESULTDaily Mail
Adam Lallana gives Liverpool and can offer England a touch of Barcelona classTelegraph.co.uk
ESPN FC (blog) –Liverpool Echo –SkySports –ABC Online
all 372 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.