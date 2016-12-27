Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 days to wedding, policeman kills groom over missing iPhone – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2 days to wedding, policeman kills groom over missing iPhone
Vanguard
A Malaysian-based Nigerian, Friday Nduka, who returned home in preparation for his wedding scheduled for today, was reportedly shot dead by a police inspector, Mike Edem, attached to the NNPC Filling Station at the Control Post Junction, Owerri, Imo …
Policeman kills man five days to weddingThe Punch
Killer In Uniform: Policeman allegedly kills Indonesia-based man over bribe in Owerri (Graphic Photo)Nigeria Today
Police Inspector Allegedly Kills Man Two Days To His WeddingCHANNELS TELEVISION
Daily Post Nigeria –Guardian –Gistmaster (blog)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.