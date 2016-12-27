2 days to wedding, policeman kills groom over missing iPhone – Vanguard
The Punch
2 days to wedding, policeman kills groom over missing iPhone
Vanguard
A Malaysian-based Nigerian, Friday Nduka, who returned home in preparation for his wedding scheduled for today, was reportedly shot dead by a police inspector, Mike Edem, attached to the NNPC Filling Station at the Control Post Junction, Owerri, Imo …
