How Military captured Sambisa Forest (WATCH)

The capture of the dreaded Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian military has been greeted with joy across the country. The Forest, before its capture was the Headquarters of terrorist group, Boko Haram. In a video gotten by YNaija, the forest was taken via a combined effort of the Air Force and the Army. Using two […]

This post How Military captured Sambisa Forest (WATCH) appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

