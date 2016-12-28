How Military captured Sambisa Forest (WATCH)
The capture of the dreaded Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian military has been greeted with joy across the country. The Forest, before its capture was the Headquarters of terrorist group, Boko Haram. In a video gotten by YNaija, the forest was taken via a combined effort of the Air Force and the Army. Using two […]
This post How Military captured Sambisa Forest (WATCH) appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG