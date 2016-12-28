Pages Navigation Menu

How Military captured Sambisa Forest (WATCH)

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

The capture of the dreaded Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian military has been greeted with joy across the country. The Forest, before its capture was the Headquarters of terrorist group, Boko Haram. In a video gotten by YNaija, the forest was taken via a combined effort of the Air Force and the Army. Using two […]

