Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Mimiko made PDP lose Ondo election – Gulak

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahmed Gulak

Former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, has lamented the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He said for the PDP to do well in the 2019 general elections, party leaders must resolve their dispute and stay united. Gulak, who decried loss of the Ondo election to the All Progressives Congress, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

How Mimiko made PDP lose Ondo election – Gulak

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.