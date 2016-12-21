How much you like hearables depends on what’s going on between your ears
Today Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors introduced MiGlo NFMI, an ear-to-ear wireless component that coordinates the sound between ears. If the sound signals between your ears drop out, lag, or are unsynchronized, you won’t be happy.
