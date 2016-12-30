Southern Kaduna killings: CAN declares Jan. 8 2017 national day of mourning – Vanguard
|
|
Southern Kaduna killings: CAN declares Jan. 8 2017 national day of mourning
Vanguard
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 8 2017 national day of mourning over Southern Kaduna killings. This came as its commended President Muhammadu Buhari for waging war against Boko Haram fundamentalists since his …
