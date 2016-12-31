Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Obaseki will make Edo the economic hub of Nigeria-—Akerele – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How Obaseki will make Edo the economic hub of Nigeria-—Akerele
Vanguard
Mr Taiwo Akerele is the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state. A financial expert like his boss, the Akoko Edo born Akerele, in this interview with Saturday Vanguard in Benin city, spoke about the vision and mission of the Obaseki …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.