How Popular Yoruba Actor, Murphy Afolabi abandons his 7 year old daughter

In 2013, a teenage girl of 16 years old, Arayinbogoke Busayo came out to claim that she got a baby girl for the Osun State born actor, but he denied the pregnancy and the baby afterwards.

They were both interviewed on the popular TV program “Labe Orun ” on different occasion and they both narrated their own side of the story.

Speaking with the media, Murphy said:

“It happened that she came to a location with her friend who was like a mother to her, and I was the director of the movie. She was clinging herself to me but I tried as much as possible to avoid her. Later on, she said she wanted to act and my response was that she should go and tell Golugo. I had s3x with her that day, I cannot deny that, but while she was at the location, I found that different men also slept with her to the extent that I was ashamed to have known her.”

In a slight twist in the tale, the girl who is allegedly the daughter of the Popular Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi has been crying every moment that she wants to see her father.

Report claims, the little girl, Moyosoreoluwa Afolabi who recently clocked 7 in August has not been performing well in school because of her inability to enjoy fatherly roles in her life.

In order to close the case and prove the paternity of the child, the actor was asked to do DNA test but he vehemently refused to do that up till this moment.