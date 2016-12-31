How Retired DSS Official Narrowly Escapes Death in Ibadan Road Accident (Photos)
There was a traffic gridlock at the Idi Ape area of Ibadan yesterday evening,after a retired DSS official whose private car was crushed by a truck that fell on it.
According to source, there were so casualties as commuters miraculously walked out unhurt.
The Idi Ape road has since being cleared by responsible government agencies to allow the free flow of vehicles.
