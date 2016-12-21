Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi ‘light years ahead’ of Cristiano Ronaldo, says Sergi Roberto – Metro

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Barcelona news: Lionel Messi 'light years ahead' of Cristiano Ronaldo, says Sergi Roberto
Metro
Sergi Roberto believes Lionel Messi is 'light years ahead' of Cristiano Ronaldo and is convinced Barcelona are unlucky to be three points behind major La Liga rivals Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's side sit top of the Spanish first division, with a game …
How Ronaldo's Latest Role Replicates Zidane's from His Real Madrid Playing DaysBleacher Report
Messi is light years ahead of Ronaldo – Sergi RobertoDaily Post Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic yearThe Portugal News
Pulse Nigeria –Bridge River Lillooet News –Mirror.co.uk –SB Nation
all 50 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.