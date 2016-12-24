Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How To Identify A Wife Material – Reno Omokri Talks Relationship

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Relationship | 0 comments

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan has shared with his followers his opinion on the qualities of a wife material. The founder, Mind of Christ Christian Center took to his social media page on Facebook to attribute the ‘wife material’ title to any woman who has value to offer and add to her…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post How To Identify A Wife Material – Reno Omokri Talks Relationship appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.