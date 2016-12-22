How to identify fake plastic rice
The ‘fake plastic rice’ saga has continued to trend across Nigeria after the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, intercepted 102 bags of plastic rice branded “Beat Tomato Rice’’ with no date of manufacture. Several reports have revealed that China produces fake rice which is mixed with plastic for exportation to […]
How to identify fake plastic rice
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG