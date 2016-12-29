How we dislodged Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest — Nigerian Army

“We have won the war. We need to win the peace. You have a role. Our collective destiny lies in our hands.”

The post How we dislodged Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest — Nigerian Army appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

