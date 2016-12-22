Pages Navigation Menu

Kwara to renovate 420 classrooms – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 22, 2016


Kwara to renovate 420 classrooms
The Nation Newspaper
The Kwara State government will soon begin renovation of 420 classrooms across the 16 local government areas of the state. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed said this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress at the monthly stakeholders …
