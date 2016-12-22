How We Spent N5bn FG Refunds – Gov Ahmed

Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday, gave the details of how the state government expended the N5 billion it received from the federal government as refunds from the London and Paris Club loans.

According to the governor, N1.890 billion was released to local governments and state’s tertiary institutions to off set their November salaries.

“The balance,” the governor continued “would be channeled into critical infrastructural projects and other people-oriented programmes across the state, such as the small and medium scale enterprise scheme.”

Ahmed gave the breakdown of the state’s share of the loan refunds during the send-off for retired permanent secretaries in the state.

The governor said the explanation became necessary in view of “some unfounded claims the refunds have generated.”

While assuring Kwarans that the state government is still expecting additional refunds from the federal government in the coming months, Ahmed said “when it is received, it will go towards recurrent expenditure, on-going and new capital projects as well as other programmes like boosting the informal sector and community health insurance scheme.”

He commended the retired permanent secretaries for their selfless service and dedication towards ensuring the smooth running of the state civil service.

Earlier, the Head of Service (HOS), Mrs Zahra Omar said the event was the maiden edition in honour of 53 retired permanent secretaries some years back, adding that the intention was to appreciate them for their selfless contributions to the development and growth of the state

