Hughes says Stoke City capable of halting Chelsea’s winning run – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Hughes says Stoke City capable of halting Chelsea's winning run
Daily Post Nigeria
After suffering a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, Antonio Conte's men have won 12 straight games in the Premier League. The Blues are currently top of the English Premier League table. “They're very strong at the moment. They have a formation that they find is …
Mark Hughes claims he helped Victor Moses improve his defensive game during Chelsea star's Stoke loan spell
Stoke City can end Chelsea's winning Premier League run – Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes believes Stoke can bring an end to Chelsea winning run
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG