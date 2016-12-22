Hugo Lloris Signs New Long-term Tottenham Contract

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with Tottenham until 2022

Hugo Lloris is the 11th senior Tottenham player to agree a new deal this season, following key players including Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Harry Kane.

Hugo Lloris , whose old deal was due to expire in 2019, had previously been cagey about his future, but he told Tottenham’s official Twitter account: “I’m very pleased with this new contract.

“That’s the way I show my commitment to the club, to my teammates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project, and hopefully the best year is ahead.”

Lloris, 29,joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and has made over 150 league appearances for the club.

The France captain was one of Tottenham’s highest earners on around £70,000-a-week and, like Harry Kane, it is reported his new contract could be worth more than £100,000-a-week.

