Hull City Trigger Contract Extension Of Six Players

Hull City have extended the contracts of Michael Dawson, Abel Hernandez, Jake Livermore , Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Robert Snodgrass until 2018.

“The club has exercised its option to extend the contracts of a number of key players,” a Hull City statement read.

Snodgrass, 29, had been linked with a January move from the club.

The Scotland international’s contract was due to expire next summer.

“What we’ve done, not just with Robert but a few players here, we’ve exercised the options that were in their contracts,” Phelan told a press conference this morning.

“We are ongoing in negotiations with those players and at this present moment in time they are registered at this football club.

“That we hope to change, we hope to get them on the deals they deserve and we’ll keeping working on it.

We’ve got a few (as well as Snodgrass). Harry Maguire, Jake Livermore, Andy Robertson, Abel Hernandez, Michael Dawson and Josh Tymon, we’ve taken care of all those issues. It’s a slow process but they’re all on contracts so we can get down to the business over Christmas.

“I’d like to think all of them will commit, I don’t see why not.

“Some are gaining attention from elsewhere purely because of their performances but at this moment in time they’re with us and hopefully we can keep them.”

The post Hull City Trigger Contract Extension Of Six Players appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

