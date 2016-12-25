Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hundreds throng Uhuru Park to celebrate Christmas Day – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Hundreds throng Uhuru Park to celebrate Christmas Day
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By JOSEPH MURAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – It was a beehive of activities at Nairobi's Uhuru Park on Sunday, where hundreds of Kenyans flocked to mark Christmas Day. A spot check by Capital FM News found people engaging various activities …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.