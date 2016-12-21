‘Hurry‚ we’re hungry’ – Tardy Zuma sparks anger‚ and rumbling tummies‚ at Durban ANCYL event – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
'Hurry‚ we're hungry' – Tardy Zuma sparks anger‚ and rumbling tummies‚ at Durban ANCYL event
Times LIVE
So late was President Jacob Zuma to a KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League lecture on Wednesday‚ that annoyed crowds filling Durban's Olive Convention Centre burst into angry song. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Not even the most ardent Zuma …
KZN ANCYL not over Madonsela's 'state capture' report
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG