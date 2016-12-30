I am Embarrassed To Share The Same National Space With Some Imbeciles – Wole Soyinka Speaks

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has said he’s going to hold a private funeral wake to mourn the death of Nigeria’s common sense after he was trolled on social media following the announcement he made that he would tear his green card if Donald Trump wins the 2016 US Presidential election.

Speaking to reporters at a media event held at Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Mr. Soyinka, winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for literature, said he was embarrassed to share a country with some “imbeciles and morons.” who criticisms him for saying he would destroy his “Green Card” of Donald Trump won the November Presidential election in the US.

He said, “I should not be exiting the United States but Nigeria because the people on behalf of whom one has struggled all one’s life can be so slavish in mentality as to start querying the right of their champion to free speech.”

He continued, “I am embarrassed to occupy the same space as some imbeciles and morons,” adding that the exit from Nigeria can be “internal” or “external.

