I am not proud of my country- Paralympics gold medallist Onye – Vanguard
Vanguard
Apparently disappointed by the Federal Government's inability to accord a befitting reception to the Paralympians for winning laurels at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, gold medallist, Lauretta Onye, may quit sport. In spite of winning medals and hoisting …
