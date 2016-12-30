I And IK Ogbonna Started With Just N10k – Sonia Ogbonna
Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia has in a recent post titled “Broke Days: My Husband and I Started With N10k” revealed how she started life with the actor from a lowly status when he had to borrow the sum of ten thousand naira to get her home from the airport on her first visit.…
The post I And IK Ogbonna Started With Just N10k – Sonia Ogbonna appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG