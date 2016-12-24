I believe we will have a better community, state, nation if … – Obasanjo

By DAUD OLATUNJI, ABEOKUTA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to always see themselves as one regardless of their religion or political affiliation, saying Nigerians must continue to demonstrate the spirit of oneness.

The former President who spoke at the Ogun State 2016 Christmas Carol and Service of nine lessons held in Abeokuta.

Apart from Obasanjo, others who were graced the Carol included Head of Interim National Government, Chief Enerst Sonekan, Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Mrs. Folu Adeboye.

Other eminent dignitaries that attended the event were, former Governors of the State, Daniel Akintonde, Raji Rasaki, former Military Administrator of Sokoto State, Rasheed Raji, Prof. Ebenezer Obey, Primate Peter Akinola, Primate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Emeka Uche and Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, among others.

According to Obasanjo, I believe if we all, as Christians and Muslims internalised the teachings of the holy words in the Bible and the Quran, we will have a better community, better State and a better nation.”

Amosun in his remarks urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country so as to get of the current situation the country had found itself, stressing that it was only through continuous prayers by the people that would change the hearts of the leaders of the nation.

The Governor added that the people’s prayers were the only thing that had sustained Nigeria till today and urged Nigerians, especially leaders to remain committed to the development of the nation.

Amosun commended the people of the State for their continued support, noting that their support had assisted the government achieved all its lofty dreams.

The event witnessed beautiful carol renditions from Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Choirs from the four the regions of the State (Remo, Ijebu, Yewa and Egba).

There were also renditions from Pastor Kunle Ajayi, the popular Christian musician, Tope Alabi, Ayan-Jesu group among others.

In his Christmas message, the Secretary General of Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Josiah Atkins Idowu-Fearon urged leaders in the country to be just and fear God at all time.

The cleric emphasised that leadership is the same both in the Bible and the Quran, saying that leaders are called to be fair, just and to always have the welfare of their subjects at heart.

According to him, “If Nigeria is going to move forward, if Nigeria must experience good development both Christians and Muslims must go back to God, we must obey God’s commandents.”

“Leaders must be just, they are commanded by God to be just and to fear God. They must not betray the trust of the people and must always keep their promises to the people. They must know that they are only accountable to God.”

“Whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, know that there is only one God. Both the Bible and the Quran recorded the birth of Jesus Christ so we all have a common reason to celebrate. This Christmas, we all ought to give the gift of our love and kindness because giving these kind of gifts will ensure the full joy of Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State Chapter Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya has congratulated Christians in the country for witnessing yet another yuletide, describing the birth of Jesus as a gift unquantified to the world which all Christians should appreciate God for.

In a Press statement to felicitate with the Christians by his Chief Press Secretary Rev Tolulope Taiwo, Akin-Akinsanya charged Nigeria Leaders at all levels of government to intensify action in making life more meaningful to the citizens as many people groaning in poverty.

While highlighting some lessons of Christmas to include love, passion, commitment and sacrifice the CAN Chairman called on Nigerians especially the Religious leaders to always exhibit the good examples of Jesus in whatever they do.

Akin-Akinsanya also called on Nigeria Preachers to make truth, Salvation, righteousness and self denial the hallmark of their sermon calling them to express love and passion which this Season is all about.

The CAN chairman however remind everyone to remember that everyone shall give account of our stewardship on this earth to him one day.

