I Can Play Any Position For Nigeria, Club – Omeruo

Alanyaspor of Turkey defender, Kenneth Omeruo has said that he is ready to play any position to keep his place at club and national team levels.

Omeruo who was one of the Super Eagles players who starred at the second edition of Asisat Oshoala invitational football competition in Lagos at the Campos Mini Stadium, has been deployed at right-back for the Super Eagles, and only recently, he featured as a defensive midfielder for his Turkish side.

“As a football player you want to adapt to every position you are asked to play in. I have to listen to what the manager asks me to do in that position, and the way he wants me to do it,” Omeruo said

“If I will remain in that role is left for the coach to decide.

“I believe that playing more games in such roles I will get more experience. I’m really happy playing regularly for my team.”

Omeruo also pleaded that the Super Eagles be supported in their quest to qualify for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“We all can achieve great things in 2017 and believe with supports from everyone we will make it to Russia.”

Omeruo has played 11 of Alanyaspor’s 14 games in the Turkish league this season.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

