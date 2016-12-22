I Can’t stop having S3X With My Daughter’s Boyfriend – Hot Mother Confessed
I am a single, professional woman in my 50s. I am still considered attractive even though I am mature. My marriage ended in a divorce, but on a pleasant note.
The union resulted in a daughter. After my husband left, I raised our daughter. She is a successful woman who has many achievements.
The issue is that our great relationship is at stake. For the last month, I have been sleeping with her boyfriend. He is a very intelligent young man. One night we were having a conversation when he kissed me. I knew it was wrong but we were so attracted to each other.
I don’t want to hurt my daughter. I know I should do the right thing and end the relationship, but I really like him. Furthermore, I don’t think my daughter deserves him. She treats him badly although he is devoted to her. I would really appreciate your advice.
