Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I did not create Boko Haram – Ali Modu Sheriff – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I did not create Boko Haram – Ali Modu Sheriff
NAIJ.COM
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional national chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, claimed he is the greatest casualty of Boko Harm sect. Sheriff said he lost his brothers, cousins and other relations to the Boko Haram sect and yet his enemies
Boko Haram killed my brothers, cousins – SheriffDaily Post Nigeria
Nigeria: Sheriff Hails Military for Clearing SambisaAllAfrica.com
Sheriff: PDP must get it rightDaily Trust

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.