I did not create Boko Haram – Modu Sheriff – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2016


I did not create Boko Haram – Modu Sheriff
Vanguard
Factional National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Modu Sheriff has said the dreaded Bomo Haram sect was not his creation. He maintained that those linking him with the sect were cowards who were scare of his political …
