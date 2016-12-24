I did not sponsor protest against Federal Government – Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers says he did not sponsor anyone to protest against the Federal Government, He added that those who planned to protest in his favour must have taken a cue from those who protested against him in Abuja. Wike stated this when he granted audience to the Rivers State Elders Council of…

The post I did not sponsor protest against Federal Government – Wike appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

