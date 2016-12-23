I did not sponsor protest against FG – Wike
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers says he did not sponsor anyone to protest against the Federal Government, He added that those who planned to protest in his favour must have taken a cue from those who protested against him in Abuja. Wike stated this when he granted audience to the Rivers State Elders Council of Ministers (RISECOM), in Port Harcourt on Friday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
