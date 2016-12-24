Pages Navigation Menu

I did not use my wives for rituals – Jide Kosoko

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has stated that he did not use his late wives for rituals as recently reported in the media. Kosoko said he had forgiven controversial social media enthusiast, Kemi Olunloyo who accused him of using his late wife, Henrietta and two others for rituals. Miss Olunoyo had claimed in a social […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

