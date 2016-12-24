I don’t know the next governor in Ogun – Amosun
Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun says he does not know who will be the next governor of the state in 2019 but knows those who would never be. The governor said this during meeting of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), caucus in Abeokuta on Friday. Amosun said seven persons had so…
The post I don’t know the next governor in Ogun – Amosun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG