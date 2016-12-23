I don’t know the next Ogun governor – Amosun

Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun says he does not know who will be the next governor of the state in 2019 but knows those who would never be. The governor said this during meeting of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), caucus in Abeokuta on Friday. Amosun said seven persons had so far approached him that they wanted to be his successor but stated that all of them lacked the right quality to aspire to the post.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

