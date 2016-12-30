"I have completed my race’ – Late Temidayo Adeleke smiles on her funeral programme (photo)

Emotions ran high on Thursday as late Temidayo Adeleke, who was stabbed to death by her Cameroonian house help, was laid to rest at The Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Here’s the beautiful picture her family chose for the celebration of her life, though a short one with the perfect caption:

“I have completed my race!”

Temidayo had been murdered after her houseboy Joel Ludguo approached the 32-year-old victim

around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, and asked for advance payment of N15,000 out of his N27,000 salary.

Adeleke, whose marriage was slated for early 2017, was said to have pleaded with him to be patient,

saying she did not have naira notes on her.

Unfortunately, her plea fell on deaf ears as Ludguo left the boss’ living room in anger only to return a few minutes later with a knife and stabbed her in the chest.

According to the police, 22-year-old Joel Ludguo was desperate to send the money to his girlfriend in Cameroon. They have said that the suspect would be duly prosecuted.

A security guard at the Adelekes’ residence, who identified himself simply as Abbah, revealed that the suspect was employed about two months ago, adding that he was on drugs. He had told Punch in an interview:

“The boy is wicked and I have always warned him. He takes drugs. When policemen checked his clothes, they found tremor there. Madam bought him a new phone last month and she usually gave him money apart from his salary. She brought him home through her church member last month and they lived in her flat.

“It was the driver who lives in the adjoining flat that heard madam scream. By the time he got there, she was gasping with blood gushing out of her chest. The driver alerted me immediately to stop Joel at the gate and he was later arrested,” he had said.

Temidayo was described by everybody at her burial as a kind-hearted and passionate woman, who lived a virtuous life.