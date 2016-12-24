Pages Navigation Menu

I have no relationship with Ibori‎ – Dogara

Dogara0

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said he does not have a close relationship with former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori. Dogara was reacting to Senator Peter Nwabaoshi’s claims that Ibori influenced his emergence. He insisted he was duly elected by members of the lower legislative chamber. “Our attention has been […]

